close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu's 26th film titled 'Sarileru Neekevvaru'

Telugu star Mahesh Babu's 26th film, which will be directed by Anil Ravipudi, has been titled "Sarileru Neekevvaru", its makers announced on Friday.

Mahesh Babu&#039;s 26th film titled &#039;Sarileru Neekevvaru&#039;

Chennai: Telugu star Mahesh Babu's 26th film, which will be directed by Anil Ravipudi, has been titled "Sarileru Neekevvaru", its makers announced on Friday.

The title, which roughly translates to "nobody can match you", was unveiled via a special poster which Mahesh shared on his Twitter page.

The project, to be produced by Dil Raju and AK Entertainments, marks the maiden collaboration of Mahesh and Ravipudi.

Basking in the success of his latest release "Maharshi", which has gone on to become the biggest grosser of his career; Mahesh is currently on a family holiday in London.

Upon his return to India, he's expected to commence work on this film in which he's rumoured to be playing a soldier. The poster features a rifle and what appears to be a soldier's hat next to the title font.

The poster also confirms that the film will hit the screens next year during Sankranti festival.

The rest of the cast and crew will be announced in the coming weeks. The industry grapevine is that actor Rashmika Mandanna has been signed as the leading lady.

Tags:
Mahesh BabuMaharshi
Next
Story

Game Over trailer: Get ready for a gripping thriller

Must Watch

PT5M56S

Narendra Modi takes oath as the PM of India for second consecutive term