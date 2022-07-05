New Delhi: South superstar Mahesh Babu's elder brother and famous star Naresh's personal life has been in the limelight of late due to his alleged link-up with Kannada actress Pavithra Lokesh. The duo has denied having an affair but speculation about them being a couple has been floating around for quite some time now.

NARESH'S THIRD WIFE RAMYA RAGHPATHI'S BIG ALLEGATIONS

Recently, in a dramatic twist to the tale, Naresh's third wife Ramya Raghupati caught her husband and Pavithra Lokesh at a hotel in Mysore, according to a report in Indiaglitz.com. A video went viral on social media where the two were seen and Ramya even involved the cops and the hotel management.

Naresh pavithra lokesh hotel issue video pic.twitter.com/Zazh02eL9B — Vikatakavi17 (@Vikatakavi17) July 3, 2022

The report also suggests that in the video when Naresh is seen getting inside his car, he alleged that Ramya (his estranged third wife) is having an illicit affair with a person named Rakesh Shetty and is trying to inturn blackmail him.

NARESH AND PAVITHRA LOKESH'S AFFAIR

Quoting Ramya Raghupati, the report states, "They claimed that they are best friends but stayed together in a single room all night. I am here raising concern over my son’s future and protecting his interests. I come from a proper Hindu family and I don’t like to get separated from my husband," she said.

Slamming such reports, Kannada actress Pavithra Lokesh recently said, "I am not new to Telugu people or the industry. I needn’t explain my relationship with Naresh." Pavithra has reportedly approached the Mysuru police and filed a complaint against Ramya for stalking and cyber harassment.

Pavithra Lokesh got separated from her husband Suchendra Prasad in 2007 but they are not divorced yet. The actress was last seen in Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Naresh is the son of actress Vijaya Nirmala and her first husband, Krishna Murthy. He is Mahesh Babu's stepbrother.