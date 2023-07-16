trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636071
Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Donates Her First Salary To Charity

Sitara interacted with the media on this occasion. She said she liked to see movies and was very interested in acting in them, and that she had acquired her confidence from her mother.

Last Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 07:31 AM IST|Source: IANS

Mahesh Babu's Daughter Sitara Donates Her First Salary To Charity Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Sitara Ghattamaneni, daughter of Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata, said she gave away her first salary from a commercial to a charity.

Along with the preview of a short film titled 'Princess' for a jewellery brand in which she had acted, Sitara also launched the look book for a collection named after her at a five-star hotel in Hyderabad, along with her mother Namrata Ghattamaneni.

Sitara also interacted with the media on this occasion. She said she liked to see movies and was very interested in acting in them, and that she had acquired her confidence from her mother.

She said her father was very happy to see the signature jewellery collection being launched at Times Square, New York, and got emotional when he saw the advertising video.

Namrata, meanwhile, added that their son Gautham might enter films, but is at present engaged in his higher studies.

