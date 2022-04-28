Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' trailer out on May 2

Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu much-anticipated `Sarkaru Vaari Paata` is set for a massive theatrical release.

To raise the stakes even higher, the team is working on an action-packed theatrical trailer. The trailer`s release date has also been set. It will be released on May 2.

The makers of `Sarkaru Vaari Paata` took to their social media handles to make an official announcement regarding the same.

"The wait ends! Rocking #SVPTrailer drops on MAY 2nd. Superstar @urstrulyMahesh is all set to mesmerize you with his MASS Energy", the creators wrote, as they shared an interesting poster on Thursday.

Mahesh Babu`s expression in the poster suggests a high-octane action sequence, as he is surrounded by his adversaries. He`s about to take on the gang with a massive set of keys.

Parasuram Petla, the director, is said to be presenting Mahesh Babu in a never-before-seen mass role. In fact, Mahesh Babu received a stylish makeover for the film, despite the fact that his role has multiple shades.

Music sensation S Thaman is presently busy scoring BGM for the trailer.

Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta are jointly producing the film under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners.

The film has cinematography by R Madhi, while Marthand K Venkatesh takes care of editing and AS Prakash is the art director.

`Sarkaru Vaari Paata` is scheduled for its huge release on May 12.

