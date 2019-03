Director Mahi V Raghav, who is currently basking in the success of his recent outing Yatra turns a producer. He has decided to bankroll films and has welcomed youngsters to come up with some feel good and interesting stories. He was associated with Yatra as a co-producer too, and with the experience and the learning, he now ventures into production.

His banner is called Three Autumn Leaves, and the title is as creative as he is. Mahi is the founder of the production house, which is a joint venture of Mahi, Shiva Meka and Rakesh Mahenkali. Three of them co-produced Yatra, which released in the first week on February 9 and the trio worked together for Pathshala which was directed by Mahi himself. The film was all about the ‘padayatra’ which was initiated by YS Rajasekhara Reddy, former Chief Minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Mahi said, “Three Autumn Leaves is a collaborative house, where creative heads come together and produce content to bring it alive. We aim to give enough time, resources, and expertise to a script from its seedling stage and allow it to evolve into what it should.”

From feature films to web series and from brand stories to documentaries, the production house would love to partner with filmmakers who are looking for funding and also, they are looking for ‘honest’ and ‘soulful’ content, and craftsmen-women.

Mahi is pretty happy that he can help many youngsters and also to introduce young and fresh talent to the industry. He also thanked the audience for watching Yatra and making it a hit.