Main Peeche Peeche Song: Ustaad Ram Pothineni, Sreeleela's Electrifying Moves In Skanda's Dance Track Set the Mood Right

New Delhi: Helmed by Boyapati Sreenu and Ustaad Ram Pothineni’s, action entertainer 'Skanda' is all set for its release. Makers have now released its first song ‘Main Peeche Peeche’. The composer S Thaman has composed a very peppy tune with full-on mass beats and crazy lyrics which are quite rhythmic. The music director kept the mood and tempo of the song upbeat. The vocals of Sreerama Chandra and Malvika combined with youthful lyrics by Ritesh G Rao worked so much.

Ram's energy and Sreeleela's glamor took the song to the next level. Both have set the dance floor on fire with their elegant and electrifying dances. The costumes and the colorful set also added more weight to the song.





Santosh Detake cranks the camera for the film produced prestigiously by Srinivasaa Chitturi on a massive budget with high production values and top-notch technical standards under Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. It is presented by Zee Studios South and Pavan Kumar. Editing is handled by Tammuraju.

Skanda is getting ready for release worldwide on September 15th in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.

