हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Majili

Majili: Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni starrer's new poster unveiled

The teaser of the film will be unveiled on February 14

Majili: Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni starrer&#039;s new poster unveiled

The most-talked-about couple of Telugu film industry- Naga Chaitanya and Samantha have teamed up once again to play the lead pair in a film and it is their first film together after they got married in 2017. Titled Majili, the film is slated for release on April 5th.

The latest news is that the teaser of Majili will be unveiled on February 14, on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Samantha and Chay will be seen playing a couple in this film and as per the sources, they will be having a lot of disputes in their married life and how they will overcome all those and prove their love for each other is what the film is all about.

To announce the date of teaser release, the makers unveiled a new poster from the film. In this poster, one can see Chay and Sam foot boarding on a bus. Samantha is seen blushing and Chay looks like he is trying hard to woo her.

Majili is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana of Ninnu Kori fame while Divyansha Kaushik is playing the second female lead role.

The film comes with caption ‘There Is Love… There Is Pain’ and is in final stages of shoot.

Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali and Subba raju are playing supporting roles in the movie.

Gopi Sundar is composing music while Vishnu Sarma is handling the cinematography.

Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi are producing Majili under Shine Screens banner.

The release date is confirmed on April 5.  

Tags:
MajiliNaga Chaitanyasamantha akkineniMajili release dateMajili teaser
Next
Story

Akash Puri is all set for his next titled 'Romantic'

Must Watch

PT6M46S

DNA analysis on Mulayam's statement on Modi

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close