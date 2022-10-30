topStories
NewsEntertainmentRegional
VAATHI RELEASE DATE

Makers dismiss rumours; Dhanush-starrer 'Vaathi' to hit screens on THIS date!

Dismissing rumours that claimed that the film's release would get pushed to next year, a source close to the unit of the film said that the film would be releasing on December 2.

 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 05:50 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Two-time National Award-winning actor Dhanush's Telugu-Tamil bilingual 'Sir' (Telugu)/'Vaathi' (Tamil) will release on December 2 this year as announced earlier.
  • Dismissing rumours that claimed that the film's release would get pushed to next year, a source close to the unit of the film said that the film would be releasing on December 2.

Trending Photos

Makers dismiss rumours; Dhanush-starrer 'Vaathi' to hit screens on THIS date!

New Delhi: Two-time National Award-winning actor Dhanush's Telugu-Tamil bilingual 'Sir' (Telugu)/'Vaathi' (Tamil) will release on December 2 this year as announced earlier.

Dismissing rumours that claimed that the film's release would get pushed to next year, a source close to the unit of the film said that the film would be releasing on December 2.

Leading production houses Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas together are producing the high-budget film on a lavish scale.

Written and directed by Venky Atluri, the film features Samyuktha Menon as the female lead.

The film is about making quality education accessible to the poor. Actor Dhanush plays Bala Gangadhar Tilak, a junior lecturer in Tripathi Educational Institute in the film.

Dhanush delivers a punch line in the film, which many believe to be the bottom line of 'Vaathi'. He says, "Education is equal to the offering we place before God in a temple. Distribute it. Don't sell it like a dish from a five-star hotel."

Apart from Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon, the film also features Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, Samuthirakani, Thotapalli Madhu, Narra Srinivas, Pammi Sai, Hyper Aadhi, Shara, Aadukalam Naren, Ilavarasu, Motta Rajendran, Hareesh Peradi and Praveena among others.

S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are bankrolling the prestigious project. The film's technical crew comprises cinematographer Dinesh Krishnan, National Award Winning editor Navin Nooli and National Award winning music director G.V. Prakash Kumar.

Live Tv

Vaathi release dateVaathi DhanushDhanush Vaathi movieSir release dateDhanush Sir movie

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Imran's warning, preparation for civil war!
DNA Video
DNA: Uber fined for negligence
DNA Video
DNA: 'Social chatter' on the surrender of 'Babar Sena'
DNA Video
DNA: Musk wants profit, or Twitter's power?
DNA Video
DNA: India shows UNSC 'mirror of terrorism'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Vladimir Putin calls PM Modi 'true patriot'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Foam in Yamuna, AAP's gift to Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: This Shampoo Contains Cancer 'Ingredient'!
DNA
DNA: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in T-20 World Cup 2022 series