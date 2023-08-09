Makers Drop Mahesh Babu's Fierce Look From 'Guntur Kaaram' On His 48th Birthday

New Delhi: Makers of the upcoming film ‘Guntur Kaaram’ wished the Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu on his birthday by unveiling a new poster.

Taking to Twitter, production house Haarika & Hassine Creations treated fans with a new poster of Mahesh Babu. In the poster, Mahesh Babu is seen wearing a printed shirt that he paired with a black t-shirt and a lungi. He topped his swag with a pair of sunglasses. He is also seen smoking in the poster.

Sharing the poster, they wrote, “Wishing a spectacular Happy Birthday to the Reigning Superstar, Mahesh Babu garu! #HBDSuperstarMaheshBabu. Your unparalleled on-screen brilliance coupled with your genuine off-screen humility continues to set a remarkable standard of inspiration.”



Wishing a spectacular Happy Birthday to the Reigning Superstar, @urstrulymahesh garu! #HBDSuperstarMaheshBabu



Your unparalleled on-screen brilliance coupled with your genuine off-screen humility continues to set a remarkable standard of inspiration … pic.twitter.com/INkV4ZtJK4 — Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) August 8, 2023

As soon as the poster was unveiled, the actor’s fans showered their love and blessings on the actor.

Helmed by Trivikram Srinivas, previously, the actor and the director collaborated for blockbuster hits 'Athadu' and 'Khaleja' and after the long wait of 12 years, the duo is all set to reunite once again for a big-budget project.

The film is touted to be an action drama, which stars apart from Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakashraj, and Sunil. In May, Mahesh Babu paid tribute to his father and actor Krishna on his birth anniversary by sharing the title and teaser of the movie.

The film was tentatively titled SSMB28. The movie is slated to hit theatres on January 13, 2024.

In the video, Mahesh Babu gets into action with a stick in his hand, as everyone is waiting for him at Mirchi Yard. "Endi Atta Soosthunnav... Beedi 3D Lo Kanabaduthundaa..." thunders Mahesh Babu, as he leans on the ground and lights a beedi with two match sticks.

The remaining scenes demonstrate Guntur Kaaram's enduring appeal to a wide audience by providing a peek of its fiery lead character, who is properly described by the slogan "highly inflammable."

The teaser ended by paying homage to legendary actor Krishna.

Apart from this, Mahesh Babu will also be seen in SS Rajamouli’s next globetrotting action adventure.