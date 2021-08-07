हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Puaada

Makers of Ammy Virk-starrer 'Puaada' excited about its overseas release

With the upcoming Punjabi film 'Puaada' releasing not only in theatres in India, but also in Canada, the US and the UK, the producers of the film are excited as cinegoers are showing interest to watch the film on the big screen.

Makers of Ammy Virk-starrer &#039;Puaada&#039; excited about its overseas release
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: With the upcoming Punjabi film 'Puaada' releasing not only in theatres in India, but also in Canada, the US and the UK, the producers of the film are excited as cinegoers are showing interest to watch the film on the big screen.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Rupinder Chahal and produced by Atul Bhalla, Pawan Gill, Anurag Singh, Aman Gill and Balwinder Singh Janjua, the film will be released worldwide by Zee Studios on August 12.

Pawan Gill, one of the producers of the film, said, "As a producer, it's very encouraging to know that the audience is waiting to get back into the cinemas for a good, popcorn entertainment fare. When we learnt about plans of opening advance booking for the film in Canada, the US and the UK, it made us happy, especially after the hard work we put in to release the film and get the audience back into the cinemas." 

"So it's very encouraging to know that the audience is eager to see Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa in 'Puaada', not just in India, but overseas as well."
 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PuaadaAmmy VirkSonam BajwaPawan GillRupinder Chahal
Next
Story

After Thalapathy Vijay, court raps actor Dhanush for seeking Entry Tax Exemption on Rolls Royce car, asks 'when common man pays tax, why do you refuse?

Must Watch

PT1M4S

Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter at Mochwa area of Budgam in Jammu & Kashmir