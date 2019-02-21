Makers of NTR biopic bring hopes for distributors

Mahanayakudu, the second part of Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao (NTR) biopic franchise is releasing on February 22, 2019. The first one released on January 9 and it went on to become a big hit. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the film is all about the life of Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao after he turned a politician and starting Telugu Desam Party.

The film has Vidya Balan as Basavatarakam, Rana Daggubati as Nara Chandra Babu Naidu, Sharad Kelkar as Nandendla Bhaskar, Vennela Kishore as Rukmanadha Rao, Manjima Mohan as Nara Purandhareswari, Kalyan Ram as Harikrishna and many other actors playing key roles.

The buyers and distributors of ‘NTR – Kathanayakudu’ were given the theatrical rights of ‘NTR – Mahanayakudu’ by the lead actor and producer Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Balakrishna will share the losses of ‘Kathanayakudu’ up to one-third and will also share 40 percent of the revenues of the second part to compensate all the buyers with every penny. This puts an end to the rumours surrounding the ‘NTR – Mahanayakudu’ release.

Balakrishna personally held talks with buyers and distributors to make sure they are on the safer side. Having got a thorough assurance, buyers and distributors are extremely happy and thanked Balakrishna for his kind gesture.

Mahanayakudu will also show the death of Basavatarakam and what made NTR start a hospital on her name. This film will show many key incidents and how Chandra Babu Naidu became the head of the party after NTR.

Balakrishna has a lot of hopes pinned on the film and the ensemble cast is going to attract many people to the theatres.