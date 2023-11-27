Makers Showcase The Mystical World Of 'Dhootha' At 54th International Film Festival Of India (IFFI)

New Delhi: Makers showcased its much-awaited first long-format Telugu Original series, Dhootha at the ongoing 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The gala premiere was attended by the lead cast of the series, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni and Parvathy Thiruvothu, producer Sharrath Marar of NorthStar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and director Vikram K. Kumar, along with Sushant Sreeram, country director, Prime Video, India. The premiere was also graced by Shri Prithul Kumar, Director - IFFI, MD, NFDC Ltd, Joint Secretary (Films), Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, and Smt. Delilah M. Lobo, Vice Chairman of the Entertainment Society of Goa.

The supernatural suspense thriller features an accomplished ensemble cast, that also includes Priya Bhavani Shanker, and Prachi Desai in pivotal roles. Dhootha marks the streaming debut of Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, and is also Parvathy Thiruvothu's foray in Telugu cinema. The series is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on December 1.

“We’re honored and proud to bring Dhootha to a platform as prestigious as IFFI. At Prime Video, our foremost mission is to entertain every single customer, across geographies, age-groups, and languages. So, we knew it was the perfect title to mark our foray into the Telugu long-format content space,” said Sushant Sreeram, country director, Prime Video, India. “This supernatural suspense-thriller is unpredictable, taut, intense and extremely absorbing. Whether you are a hardcore fan of the genre or just enjoy watching thrilling narratives, supernatural and paranormal themes, Dhootha promises to captivate you.”

Talking about his streaming debut, Naga Chaitanya Akkineni said, “I couldn’t have asked for a better series to make my streaming debut. As an actor I consume a lot of content on OTT, and always wanted to explore the space. The collaborative aspect of working in a series with a more extended engagement with the same character and fellow actors, is intriguing and refreshing. Courtesy of the reach of Prime Video, stories from all over the country and different regions and languages are reaching a global audience, which is an excellent opportunity for any artist.”

Talking about her decision to be a part of Dhootha, Parvathy Thiruvothu said, “I am a fan of suspenseful thrillers, but the decision to be a part of Dhootha was more of the script choosing me than me choosing it. Dhootha is unlike anything I have done in the past and I was curious and excited to do something so unique. Vikram’s approach to not just the story but every individual character makes it extremely enticing for any actor to be a part of the project. It’s taken me 17 years to make my debut in Telugu entertainment, and I am glad that it happened with Dhootha.”

Director Vikram Kumar said, “I let my instincts lead me while working on the story of Dhootha and from just a suspense-thriller, it evolved into something deeper and more meaningful, as the protagonist journeys along, we did too. And while describing and writing the characters I knew who I would have wanted to play those roles. I am equal parts thrilled and grateful that everything worked out just the way I had hoped, with Naga, Parvathy, Priya and Prachi.”

Producer Sharrath Marar added, “When Vikram narrated the concept of Dhootha, we at NorthStar knew that it would definitely be a landmark in Telugu cinema. His vision for it was extremely ambitious but we completely trusted his process and were confident in the true potential of a concept and story that was so nuanced and detailed. Dhootha is by far one of the most ambitious Telugu series, and is a result of countless hours of preparation, immense dedication, and tireless efforts from an amazing team.”

Dhootha is all set to premiere on Prime Video in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on December 1 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.