Makers unveil Prabhas' first look from Salaar on his birthday- SEE PIC

Makers of Prabhas' upcoming film 'Salaar' released his first look on his birthday. The actor looked intense in the picture.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Oct 24, 2022, 10:42 AM IST|Source: ANI

Makers unveil Prabhas' first look from Salaar on his birthday- SEE PIC

Mumbai: Prabhas turned a year older on Sunday and on the occasion, not only did `Adipurush` makers surprise him with a new poster, makers of upcoming film `Salaar` also released a photo of the actor. Definitely a treat for his fans! In the photos, Prabhas looks sharp and rugged. The makers of the film released his photos on his special day and wrote, "The person who dreamt incomprehensibly big n transcended boundaries of language, culture n cinema to achieve a global appeal. To the man with an unparalleled following, wishing u long life n success. To our Paramount #Prabhas a very Happy B`day." 

According to the makers, `Salaar` is one of the most anticipated films, more so because of Prabhas as the lead actor as he enjoys a Pan-India appeal. With Shruti Haasan in the female lead, the movie will be released Pan-India in 5 languages. 

Apart from Prabhas and Shruti Haasan, South superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran is also a part of the film. Prithviraj`s character - Vardharaja will be on par with Prabhas` (according to makers), and fans are now excited to see the great drama between the two actors, which might turn out to be the movie`s standout moment for the audience! Directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, `Salaar` is all set to hit the theatres in 2023. Prashanth Neel is also the director of one of the most successful films - `KGF Chapter 2`.

