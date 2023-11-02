Makers Unveil Spine-Chilling Teaser Of Chiyaan Vikram-Starrer 'Thangalaan'

New Delhi: Pan-Indian films from several industries are making waves across the country. In the recent past, we have seen many biggies in pan-Indian cinema mirroring the industry with their high volume of content, and continuing the same, leading producer K. E. Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green Production House is bringing an important and real-life story based on the lives of KGf people with their ambitious project 'Thangalaan'. The period drama Fearures has one of the biggest names in Indian cinema, Chiyaan Vikram, and is backed by the marvelous storyteller Pa Ranjith. Since the announcement, the film has been a hot topic among the masses, and recently, to escalate the buzz, the makers unveiled a teaser of the film.

The teaser of the film gives us an insight into the mad world of the world created by the makers. The film marks Chiyaan Vikram's return to the pan-India genre after blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan 1 and 2, and his dedication, commitment, and makeover in the character of the lead actor are surely visible. The teaser has some bloodsucking moments and a rustic look from the actors that will leave the masses in awe of its craft. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Hollywood actor Daniel Caltagirone, and some prominent names from the Tamil industry.

The teaser has every element that will catch your attention,from the budget to the craft to a spine-chilling storyline and characterizations. This film is sure to set Indian cinema on a global level.

Thangalaan is scheduled for worldwide release on January 26, 2024, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, and the music of the film is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Besides Thangalaan, the makers are also bringing a pan-world film, Kanguva, to audiences, which has Suriya Sivakumar and Disha Patani in the lead. The magnum opus will be released in 2024.