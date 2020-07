Malayalam actor Anil Murali dies at 56, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas mourn loss

New Delhi: Malayalam actor Anil Murali died at the age of 56 in Kochi on Thursday. He was being treated for liver-related ailments at a private hospital in Kochi. Anil Murali's death has sent shockwaves across the Malayam industry. Stars such as Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas took to social media to mourn the loss.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala also condoled Anil Murali's death. "Popular Malayalam/Tamil Actor Anil Murali passed away due to liver ailment in Kochi.. He was 56 years old.. Remember many Cop supporting roles, he did in Tamil movies.. Condolences to his family.. May his family RIP!"

Popular Malayalam/Tamil Actor #AnilMurali passed away due to liver ailment in Kochi.. He was 56 years old.. Remember many Cop supporting roles, he did in Tamil movies.. Condolences to his family.. May his family RIP! pic.twitter.com/VJLGcQ9ILC — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 30, 2020

Anil Murali is survived by his wife Suma, children Adithya and Arundathi.

Anil Murali began his career in the entertainment industry with television. However, after a short while, he shifted his focus to movies. 'Kanyakumariyil Oru Kavitha' was his first Malayalam film. It released in 1993. Anil Murali had acted in more than 150 films across Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu film industries.

'Forensic' with Tovino Thomas, which released earlier in 2020, marks Anil Murali's last film.