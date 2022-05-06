Malayalam actor Dharmajan Bolgatty booked in a cheating case

Kochi: Malayalam film actor Dharmajan Bolgatty, known for his comic and satirical roles, has been booked along with 10 others for allegedly duping a man of Rs 43 lakh as part of a business partnership, police said here on Friday.

Ernakulam Central police registered the cheating case based on the complaint of Asif Puthukattil Aliyar, an NRK returnee hailing from nearby Muvattupuzha.

According to the FIR, the 45-year old actor and the others had cheated him of Rs 43 lakh as various instalments after promising a franchise of Dharmoo's Fish, a business venture for fish sale owned by Dharmajan, and convincing him of reaping huge profit through that.

The complainant alleged that though he started a fish hub at his hometown, his business suffered a huge loss as the actor did not keep his word of ensuring steady supply of fish.

Dharmajan was yet to react to the police complaint and case.