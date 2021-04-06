हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
P Balachandran

Malayalam actor P Balachandran dies aged 69

Photo courtesy: Twitter/@KeralaGovernor

Kottayam: Noted Malayalam screenplay writer, actor and dramatist P Balachandran passed away at his residence in Vaikom on Monday, film industry sources said here. He was 69.

Balachandran had been undergoing treatment for illness for the past few months. During his over three-decade-long career in the field of creative works, Balachandran wrote scripts for several popular Malayalam movies including 'Uncle Bun', 'Ulladakkam', 'Aganidevan', 'Pavithram' and 'Punaradhivasam.'

Balachandran, who was a trained theatre artist, also acted in several movies.

Based on the life of famous Malayalam poet P Kunhiraman Nair, he wrote and directed a movie titled "Ivan Megharoopan" in the year 2012.

Before entering into the field of film, Balachandran had proved his skill in the field of drama, winning Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award for best playwright in the year 1989.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the demise of Balachandran.

P BalachandranP Balachandran deathMalayalam film industry
