Malayalam actor Sreenivasan put on ventilator

Kochi: Noted Malayalam actor Sreenivasan has been admitted to a hospital here with acute breathlessness, following physical exertion, hospital sources said Wednesday.

Ernakulam Medical Centre Hospital sources said the 62-year-old actor was brought to the hospital Wednesday morning in a serious condition.

He is in the ICU with ventilator support and is being treated by a team of specialist doctors, including a cardiologist, intensivist, anesthesiologist and a physician, they said.

Sreenivasan is also an acclaimed screenwriter, filmmaker, and Malayalam film producer.