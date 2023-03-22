Actress Arya Parvathi's Mom Delivers Baby At 47, South TV Star Says 'Why Would I Be Ashamed?'

New Delhi: Popular Malayalam TV actress Arya Parvathi is on cloud nine with the arrival of a new addition to the family. The 23-year-old South star shared the good news with her fans on social media and wrote in the caption of her post: Overwhelmed with joy as my little sibling arrives to our family after 23 years. Ready to take on the role of a big sister as well as a mother and shower them with love and support. Come soon, little one!

Many fans congratulated Arya Parvathi on her sibling's arrival. In her recent interview with Humans Of Bombay, she revealed how her mother's pregnancy news was shared with her by her dad. "I didn’t know how to react…that’s not something you just hear your parents say at 23. To say I was shocked would be an understatement. Amma was 47. And I know it’s going to sound weird, but when Appa told me, Amma was already in her 8th month. In fact, when Amma herself found out, she was 7 months in, " she said.

She was quoted as saying: "After Appa gave me the news, he said they had kept it a secret because they didn’t know how I would react. A few days later, when I reached home, I fell on Amma’s lap & started crying. I said, 'Why would I be ashamed' I had wanted this for so long."

Arya is happy to have a little baby sister by her side. She added, "Just last week, Amma delivered a girl. Life’s never made more sense. I can’t wait for her to call me ‘Didi!’ I mean, people find it weird that we have such a huge age gap, but does that even matter? It’s funny that for the longest time, we didn’t know she was going to come into our lives & now that she has, we can’t seem to stay away from her!”

Arya Parvathi became popular with her show, 'Chembattu' and was last seen in 'Ilayaval Gayathri'.