Malayalam Blockbuster '2018' To Release In Hindi - Check Date and Other Details

2018 Movie Release: The Tovino Thomas starrer based on the Kerala floods will release across India on May 26

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 03:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Producer Anand Pandit is all set to bring the Hindi version of the Malayalam blockbuster '2018' to the audience. Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, this gripping tale based on actual events during the 2018 Kerala floods, features superstar Tovino Thomas along with Kunchacko Boban and Asif Ali. The film will be released in theatres nationwide on May 26, 2023. 
 
"2018 is the highest-grossing film in the history of Malayalam cinema and has an IMDb rating of 8.9/10.  It has earned over Rs 135 crores in just 13 days but most importantly, it is a story about human resilience and powerfully depicts how important it is to come together and help each other in a crisis. I am presenting it in Hindi because I don't want cinephiles across India to miss out on a chance to watch a film as exceptional as this," said Anand Pandit.

 Set against the backdrop of the catastrophic 2018 Kerala floods, this story digs deep into the lives of individuals from different backgrounds who rally around each other and join hands to survive a devastating calamity together. The film portrays the collaborative efforts of these brave hearts as they navigate through the floods and display relentless hope in the face of adversity.
  
Anand Pandit added, "A film like '2018' belongs to all of us because, at some level, it is the story of all of us. I have no doubt that it will leave a lasting impact on the audience."

'2018' is produced by Venu Kunnappilly, CK Padma Kumar and Anto Joseph.

 

