Malayalam film Cold Case actress Aditi Balan talks about her fear of the supernatural, shares a childhood memory!

New Delhi: Directed by Tanu Balak, Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming Malayalam investigative-crime-thriller Cold Case features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Aditi Balan in the lead roles. This upcoming thriller horror is all set to take the audience on a mysterious ride.

Cold Case is releasing on June 30, 2021, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Talking about this hybrid genre, which blends elements of crime and horror and the fear of the supernatural, Aditi Balan said, “I was asked during shooting if I have ever been scared or something. I am not – maybe darkness but I haven’t experienced anything supernatural. The closest experience would be when I was in the eighth standard. We had gone for an outstation trip and were staying in a hotel when eight of us - kids - were playing in the middle of the night. We suddenly heard some sound and we went towards it and were startled seeing a creepy looking blue-haired person peeping from the other side of the door. It’s not supernatural but at that moment I flipped, freaked, and ran back to the room. That’s the only experience of me getting scared. Also, I don’t believe in the supernatural. So, while shooting scenes where I had to look frightened, I would constantly ask the team if I was looked scared enough for real.”

Prithviraj fans are eagerly waiting for the superstar’s digital debut.

Cold Case also stars Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Suchitra Pillai, Athmeeya Rajan and Anil Nedumangad in pivotal roles and promises a well-cooked crime drama - a riveting story of a complex murder mystery that turns into a horrific revelation of supernatural forces emerging in the investigation.