Malayalam Megastar Mammootty's Mother Dies At 93
Mammootty's Mother Dies:
Kochi: The 93-year-old mother of superstar Mammootty, Fathima Ismail, passed away at a private hospital in the wee hours of Friday. She was suffering from age-related illness.
She is survived by the superstar and his five siblings.
Ismail was known for her lady-next-door image and was popular in her village, Chembu, near Kochi.
The last rites would be held in the evening at Chembu Muslim Jamath Mosque.
