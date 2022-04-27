हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
vijay babu

Malayalam star Vijay Babu accused of alleged sexual abuse by a female actress, he denies explosive charges

The police are now planning to register a second case against Vijay Babu for disclosing the name of the complainant.

Malayalam star Vijay Babu accused of alleged sexual abuse by a female actress, he denies explosive charges
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Kochi: The police in Kerala have booked Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu for the alleged sexual assault of a female actor.

Soon after the news surfaced, Vijay Babu appeared live on his social media handle on Wednesday, claiming that he was the 'real victim' in this case, adding that he would take appropriate legal steps against the complainant, whom he also named.

The police are now planning to register a second case against Vijay Babu for disclosing the name of the complainant.

The case against the actor-producer was registered on April 22 by the Ernakulam South police station. The complainant hails from Kozhikode.

The complainant accused Vijay Babu of raping her multiple times at a flat in Kochi, and even recording an obscene video of her. She accused the actor of intoxicating her before the sexual abuse.

Even though the police are yet to record Vijay Babu's statement, late on Tuesday the actor took to social media and said, "Since I have done nothing wrong, I am least afraid as to what's in store for me. I also know the laws of the country with regard to 'Me Too' allegations. I am disclosing the name of the lady. I have decided to take legal steps against this lady and it includes filing a hefty defamation suit. I have all the records with me to prove my innocence," said Babu.

"I am the victim in this case as I know how pained are my mother, my family, friends and well-wishers because of this baseless complaint. But I am not going to sit idle, I will fight it out and let it be a new beginning in such cases," he said.

According to reports, the police tried to trace Vijay Babu after hearing that he was in Goa, but he is now understood to be in Dubai.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
vijay babuMalayalam actorSexual abusevijay babu sexual assault caseRape case
Next
Story

KGF 2 Box Office collections: Yash starrer earns HUGE Rs 900 cr in 12 days, set to cross Aamir Khan's Dangal

Must Watch

PT2M25S

Navneet Rana has connection with underworld, claims Sanjay Raut