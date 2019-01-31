Mammootty was always the first choice to play YSR in Yatra, says Vijay Chilla

New Delhi: As 'Yatra' is releasing on February 8, 2019, producer Vijay Chilla of 70MM Entertainments is proud to have made the film. The film which has Mammootty in the lead role, playing YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s character is something many of the late politician’s fans are looking forward to.

Directed by V Raghav, who has made films like 'Anand Brahma' and 'Paathshala', 'Yaatra' is more about the 'padayatra' of YSR, who is a late politician and chief minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

As part of promotions, the producer spoke to the media and here is what he said. “Mahi and I have discussed about the story when we were on the sets of 'Anando Brahma' itself. We were working on it and finally, when Mahi came with the script, we slowly started the process. He even met YS Jagan to tell him and seek permission for making a film on his father. But he replied, "You people are making a film on your leader and that’s how I look at it. More than being a father to me, he was your leader. So just go ahead and please show the truth". Well, we did not expect him and his family to be so positive," said Vijay.

When asked if they approached anyone else other than Mammootty for the lead role, Vijay said that Mahi always had Mamootty on his mind. "I was convinced that Mammootty would be the best for this film. When we went to narrate him the story, he said he liked and asked how many months it would take for the making. He gave us call sheets for three months and then everything went well," he added.