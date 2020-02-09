हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manasi Parekh to debut in Gujarati films with 'Golkeri'

The movie traces the journey of four characters in the course of one night.

Mumbai: "Uri: The Surgical Strike" actor Manasi Parekh is looking forward to the release of her debut Gujarati film "Golkeri".

Starring Manasi and Malhar Thakar, the comedy-drama is directed by Viral Shah and produced by Soul Sutra. Actors Sachin Khedekar and Vandana Pathak will be seen portraying Malhar's parents in the film.

Manasi said: "As an actor and producer, the responsibility is tremendous. I feel I have learned so much on this one film because unlike an actor, a producer is involved right from the beginning to the end - the process has been enriching for me."

The movie traces the journey of four characters in the course of one night.

Shah said: "This movie will leave you with a feel-good feeling. I was fortunate that I got a chance to work with such a brilliant ensemble cast. Manasi has produced the film as well, and I am so glad that from the word go, everything fell into place for us."

"Golkeri" releases on February 28.

 

Manasi ParekhGujarati filmGolkeri
