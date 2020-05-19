Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni introduces fiancé Kunal Benodekar, shares engagement pics!

New Delhi: Popular Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni took everyone by surprise when she shared pictures from her engagement ceremony on social media. The actress introduced her fiancé Kunal Benodekar and shared some happy pictures.

The engagement ceremony took place in the presence of her close family members on February 2 and it's only now on her birthday (May 18) that the actress revealed it. She captioned the picture as: Before my birthday ends, I want to mark it by making a SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT!!! Introducing my fiancé Kunal Benodekar! @keno_bear

आमचा ०२.०२.२०२० ला साखरपुडा झाला, आणि आमचा हा आनंद तुम्हा सगळ्यांसोबत वाटण्यासाठी आजच्या पेक्षा योग्य दिवस असूच

शकत नाही असं मला वाटतं... आपले शुभाशीर्वाद कायम पाठीशी असू द्या...!!! #sakharpuda #engaged #palindrome #02022020 #precovid #engagement #fiancé

Sonalee and Kunal can be seen posing with the fam-jam in the frame-worthy photo!

She made her debut in Kedar Shinde's film Bakula Namdeo Ghotale. The actress was honoured with the Zee Gaurav award for best actress for playing her part too well.

Sonalee is remembered for her brilliant Lavani dance-song 'Apsara Aali' in Marathi film 'Natarang'. Movies like Kshanbhar Vishranti, Ajintha, and Zapatlela 2, Mitwaa amongst various others are a few of her noted roles.

Making her debut in Bollywood with 'Grand Masti', she played Ritesh Deshmukh's on-screen wife. Later, went on to star in Ajay Devgan's 'Singham 2' as well.

Congratulations to the couple!