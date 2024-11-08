Marathi Blockbuster 'Yek Number' World Digital Premiere On November 8

New Delhi: The streaming giant ZEE5 announced the world digital premiere of the recently released Marathi film ‘Yek Number’ on November 8, 2024. Directed by the visionary Rajesh Mapuskar, it’s a tale of love and political ambition, starring the talented Dhairya Gholap and Sayli Patil in lead roles. Produced by the dynamic duo Tejaswini Pandit and Warda Nadiawala, under the banners of Zee Studios, Nadiawala Grandson Entertainment, and Sahyadri Films, ‘Yek Number’ promises a captivating blend of romance, drama, and political intrigue with a thrilling twist.

Rajesh Mapuskar, Director of ‘Yek Number’ said, “Creating ‘Yek Number’ has been an exhilarating journey that weaves together the vibrant themes of love and political ambition. Following its theatrical release, I am overjoyed that this film will now reach a broader audience through ZEE5. This platform presents a wonderful opportunity for viewers to immerse themselves in our story from the comfort of their homes. I eagerly anticipate the digital release of Yek Number, and I hope that the film sparks meaningful conversations about the potent interplay of love and ideology in our lives”.

The story follows Pratap, a flamboyant village boy and aspiring politician from Sadhanpur, as he strives to win over his childhood sweetheart, Pinky who is a big fan of Raj Thackeray and is influenced by his thoughts. “If you really love me, bring Raj Saheb to our village,” Pinky tells Pratap. To prove his love, Pratap takes on this unrealistic challenge that unexpectedly plunges him into a high-stakes assassination plot involving Raj Saheb. Faced with the dire need to clear his name, Pratap must navigate the murky waters of right and wrong, leading to a thrilling journey filled with twists and turns.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer at ZEE5 said, “We are excited to extend our Marathi portfolio with ‘Yek Number,’ a film that beautifully blends love and political intrigue. After ‘Dharamveer 2,’ this will be a great addition to our lineup of Marathi content, reinforcing our commitment to showcasing diverse narratives. We believe in the power of regional stories and ‘Yek Number’ perfectly encapsulates this vision. We look forward to bringing more captivating content that celebrates the rich culture of Maharashtra and engages viewers with interesting storytelling.”

‘Yek Number’ is a compelling Marathi drama that intertwines love and politics against the backdrop of an impending state election. Blending rural charm with urban challenges, the film explores themes of love, ambition, and political ideology, making it an entertaining yet thought-provoking watch.

Warda Nadiawala, Producer of ‘Yek Number’ said, “We are thrilled to partner with ZEE5 to bring this powerful narrative to a wider audience. ‘Yek Number’ has the potential to touch millions of hearts, and collaborating with such a talented team of actors and the visionary director Rajesh Mapuskar has been a fantastic experience. The film's theatrical release is just the beginning, and we are hopeful for what lies ahead as we look forward to sharing this incredible story with even more viewers through ZEE5”.

Dhairya Gholap, who plays Pratap in ‘Yek Number’ said, “Portraying Pratap has been an incredible experience, and I’m thrilled with the positive response my character has received from audiences. Pratap’s journey, driven by love and ambition, resonates deeply, reflecting the struggles many face in pursuit of their dreams. I believe the film’s powerful narrative, combined with the talents of our fantastic cast and the makers vision, has created a truly special experience for the audience I look forward to continuing this journey with our supportive fans as the film premiers on ZEE5”.

Don’t miss the world digital premiere of ‘Yek Number’ on November 8, 2024, exclusively on ZEE5!