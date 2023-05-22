topStoriesenglish2611544
Fire Breaks Out In Vijaywada Theatre As Jr NTR Fans Burst Firecrackers During Simhadri Screening

An unpleasent fire incident took place in Vijaywada theatres during the screening of Jr NTR-starrer 'Simhadri' on Sunday evening. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 12:17 PM IST
New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a theatre in Andhra Pradesh's Vijaywada where Jr. NTR's 2003 Telugu film 'Simhadri' was re-released. The 2003 Telugu action-drama, which starred Jr NTR, Bhumika Chawla and Ankitha in key roles, was re-released in Telugu states on the occasion of the actor’s birthday on Friday. 

The re-release of 'Simhadri' in theatres left his fans excited and they thronged to the halls to watch the film. However, things took a dark turn on Sunday evening when some over-excited fans reportedly burst crackers inside the Vijywada's Apsara theatre hall, leading to fire breakout in the premises. The first two rows of the hall were completely engulfed and damaged in the fire due to the bursting of crackers. 

A News18 report states that people who had come to watch the show in the theatre, had to be evacuated from the spot. However, there were a few who stood in the balcony and watched the events unfold. A video surfaced on the internet that showed theatre owners trying to bring the fire under control and some police personnels being designated for help. The show had to be cancelled following the fire breakout incident and property destruction. 

The video of the incident at the Vijaywada theatre left netizens expressing their displeasure over the same. 

A user wrote, "Such behaviour can’t be tolerated. Who’s going to pay for the property damage? (sic)."

"This is very sad. The theatre owner has to face the brunt of some unruly fans (sic)," wrote another. 

Directed by SS Rajamouli, 'Simhadri' was the filmmaker's second collaboration with Jr NTR after 'Student No 1'. The film had a wide re-release all over Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the weekend. The release was planned for the fans to celebrate Jr. NTR's 40th birthday in a big way.

Jr NTR is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film 'Devara', that will mark the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor. He will also be reportedly seen in 'War 2' alongside Hrithik Roshan. 

