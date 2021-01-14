Master Day 1 Box Office collections: Vijay Thalapathy's actioner gets a thunderous response

New Delhi: South superstar Vijay Thalapathy's current outing 'Master' released on January 13, 2021. The film had a theatrical release and cashing in on the festive fervour of Lohri, Makar Sankranti and Pongal - Master turned out to be an entertainer.

With only 50 per cent occupancy in movie halls due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic, yet Vijay's Master managed to pull the crowd to cinemas.

Famous South film critic and trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared the figures.

SENSATIONAL OPENING in Telugu states.. #MasterFilm DAY 1 COLLECTIONS Nizam 1.49 cr

Ceeded 1.1 cr

Vizag 83 lakhs

West Godavari 56 lakhs

East Godavari 48 lakhs

Guntur 67 lakhs

Krishna 36 lakhs

Nellore 25 lakhs Master AP TS Day 1 Total Share - 5.74 crores — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) January 14, 2021

Also, noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the international figures of the movie. He wrote: #Master hits it out of the park... Flying start at key international markets. *Day 1* biz...

Medium star #Australia: A$ 283,517 [₹ 1.61 cr]

Medium star #NewZealand: NZ$ 56,615 [₹ 29.84 lakhs]

Medium star #USA: Biz getting updated. Strong start, despite limited screens.

@comScore #MasterFilm #MasterPongal

Thalapathy Vijay's is one of the highest-paid actors in Tamil cinema. 'Master' is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It features actor Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Ramya Subramanian amongst others, play important roles.