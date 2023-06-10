Meet Lavanya Tripathi, The Stunning Fiance Of Varun Tej, Cousin Of Ram Charan And Allu Arjun

New Delhi: Actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in an intimate ceremony on Friday. The couple shared the first pictures from the engagement on Instagram at midnight. While Varun wore a white kurta pyjama, Lavanya looked stunning in a green saree. She paired it with gorgeous traditional jewelry and had her hair tied in a loose bun. Sharing the pictures, Varun wrote on Instagram, "Found my Lav."

Who is Varun Tej?

Varun is a popular South actor orn to the Allu–Konidela family. He is the son of actor Nagendra Babu, the brother of Megastar Chiranjeevi and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. Varun has done 13 movies so far and has a huge fan following. Varun is a cousin brother to noted actors like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Sai Tej and Panja Vaisshnav Tej.

Who is Lavanya Tripathi?

Lavanya Tripathi is an actress who has received a lot of love with her amazing performances in Telugu and Tamil films. She made her acting debut with the Hindi TV show 'Pyaar Ka Bandhan' in 2009 and made her film debut with 'Andala Rakshasi' in year 2012. She even bagged CineMAA Award for Best Female Debut.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's love story

Varun and Lavanya have previously shared the screen in films such as 'Mister' and 'Antariksham', captivating the audience with their on-screen chemistry. The couple was tight-lipped about their relationship and have surprised fans with the happy announcement.

Varun Tej Work Front

A few days earlier, Varun announced the release date of his upcoming Telugu action film 'Gandeevadhari Arjuna.' Sharing a poster in which he is seen decked up in a black suit with a gun in his hand, sitting calmly on a railing while bomb blasts are seen behind him in the background. He also has an upcoming aerial action thriller opposite Manushi Chillar.

Lavanya Tripathi's Work Front

Tripathi started her career as a model and won Femina Miss Uttarakhand in 2006. She is a recipient of several awards along with two SIIMA Awards, Zee Apsara Rising Star of the Year Award and one Filmfare Awards South nomination. She made her web debut with the Telugu series, 'Puli Meka'