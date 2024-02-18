Mega Star Chiranjeevi Konidela Writes HEARTFELT Birthday Wish For Wife Surekha - Read Here

New Delhi: Mega Star Chiranjeevi Konidela took to ‘X’ to express his love and birthday wishes to his wife, Surekha Konidela. Sharing a heartwarming picture of the couple in a candid moment, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Happy Birthday to my lifeline and the greatest pillar of my strength, Surekha! Many Many Happy Returns!"

This sweet gesture from the Mega Star showcases the strong bond and love that defines the Konidela family. Chiranjeevi's recent Padma Vibhushan honor by the Government of India adds to the family's pride and joy.

As fans eagerly await more from the family,this birthday wish from Chiranjeevi Konidela has certainly warmed hearts and wanting to see more from the mega family.

__ ____ ___

__ _______ ___

__ _________ _____ !



Happy Birthday to my lifeline and the greatest pillar of my strength Surekha !

Many Many Happy Returns!___ pic.twitter.com/JcABQQ1Aey — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 18, 2024

Megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela

Recently, Megastar Chiranjeevi Konidela, a legendary figure in Indian cinema, has mesmerized audiences for decades with his unparalleled acting prowess. His contributions to the film industry have left an indelible mark, making him an icon cherished by millions. Beyond his cinematic achievements, Chiranjeevi is also recognized for his philanthropic endeavors and commitment to social causes.

Padma Vibhushan Win

Taking to Instagram Upasana’s mother Shobanakamineni expressed her joy, “In a country of 1.4 billion people Only 336 people have received the Padma Vibhushan till date And out of that two are from our family. Truly honoured & blessed.”

This extraordinary honor bestowed upon Dr. Prathap C Reddy and Chiranjeevi Konidela is a source of immense pride for the iconic mega family as they bring home a double victory.

The mega family fans are overwhelmed with joy, sharing in the celebration of this remarkable achievement. The Padma Vibhushan honor underscores their exceptional contributions and enduring legacies that live on.