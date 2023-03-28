topStoriesenglish2588832
NewsEntertainmentRegional
RAM CHARAN

Megastar Chiranjeevi Honours 'Our Oscar winners' SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani On Son Ram Charan's Birthday

Chiranjeevi took to his Instagram page to share pictures. The image shows Chiranjeevi handing over a big bouquet of flowers and shawl to honour Rajamouli and his wife.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 28, 2023, 09:43 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Chiranjeevi took to his Instagram page to share pictures. The image shows Chiranjeevi handing over a big bouquet of flowers and shawl to honour Rajamouli and his wife.
  • In the second picture, MM Keeravani and his wife are being honoured with a shawl and a bouquet.

Trending Photos

Megastar Chiranjeevi Honours 'Our Oscar winners' SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani On Son Ram Charan's Birthday

New Delhi: Star Chiranjeevi honoured filmmaker SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravani at actor-son Ram Charan's birthday. He said that the win Telugu industry achieved for Indian Cinema shall remain etched in history.

Chiranjeevi took to his Instagram page to share pictures. The image shows Chiranjeevi handing over a big bouquet of flowers and shawl to honour Rajamouli and his wife. In the second picture, MM Keeravani and his wife are being honoured with a shawl and a bouquet.

 

Chiranjeevi wrote: "Honouring our Oscar winners in the presence of near and dear on @alwaysramcharans birthday was a true celebration! This feat Telugus achieved for the Indian Cinema shall remain etched in history."

'Naatu Naatu' picturised on Ram Charan and NTR Jr from the film 'RRR' made India proud as it won the Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards.

Leaving behind names such as Lady Gaga, Diane Warren and Rihanna, 'Naatu Naatu' made history after contending against songs such as 'Applause' from 'Tell It Like a Woman', 'Hold My Hand' from 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and 'This Is a Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

'Naatu Naatu' has already won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this year.

'RRR' stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Supreme Debate' on death penalty, is death penalty by hanging cruel?
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Manohar Lohia, 'Unparalleled warrior of politics of resistance against injustice'
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of encroachment in the fort of Pandavas
DNA Video
DNA: What is the significance of Putin's presence in Mariupol?