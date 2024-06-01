Advertisement
RAJINIKANTH

Megastar Rajinikanth Seeks Blessings At Kedarnath, Badrinath Shrines

In the visuals obtained by ANI, Rajinikanth can be seen offering prayers at the temple. After arriving in Dehradun earlier, Rajinikanth expressed excitement about his spiritual trips. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2024, 08:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Megastar Rajinikanth Seeks Blessings At Kedarnath, Badrinath Shrines Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Megastar Rajinikanth paid a sacred visit to the Kedarnath Dham and Badrinath Dham in Uttarakhand. 

He said, "Every year I used to get new experiences that made me continue my spiritual journey again and again. I believe even this time, (I) will get new experiences." He shared that such sacred trips help him grow. 

Rajinikanth also spoke about why spirituality is important.
"The whole world needs spirituality, as it's important for every human being. Being spiritual means experiencing peace and tranquillity, and fundamentally, it involves believing in God."

Recently, Rajinikanth visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. Videos and pictures of Rajinikanth seeking blessing at the temple were posted on the official social media account of the BAPS Hindu Mandir.

Rajinikanth was granted the golden visa by UAE's Department of Culture and Tourism. 

On the acting front, Rajinikanth has completed the shoot of his upcoming movie Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. Vettaiyan also stars Amitabh Bachchan. 

Vettaiyan, which is Rajinikanth's 170th film, is scheduled for a worldwide release in October this year. Earlier this month, Rajinikanth and Amitabh were seen filming a few scenes together in Mumbai. 

