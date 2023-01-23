Michael trailer: Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi, Sundeep Kishan film packs solid punch, story of fire, blood, and love

The much-awaited trailer of Sundeep Kishan’s upcoming multilingual film Michael, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi in a key role, was released on Monday. The trailer looks like the movie has been shoot on a very high scale. The production value seems superb and the film seems to appeal to both mass and class audience. Ranjit Jaykodi directed the action drama, Michael. According to the visuals, the movie tries to depict the tale of Michael, played by Sundeep, who goes on a murder rampage in order to save his lady love.

Michael Trailer was unveiled today by Nandamuri Balakrishna, Jayam Ravi, Anirudh Ravichander, and Nivin Pauly in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. The Hindi version trailer of the film is also out.

Sundeep (who plays Michael) and Gautham Menon's character begin the teaser by discussing widow spiders. He says that the female widow spider kills the male after mating since it is so poisonous. After two brief shots, Gautham dialogue-dumps the majority of the movie's story. He says some men are destined to only experience difficulties as a result of their decision to fall prey to women's deceptions. All the characters in the trailer have been portrayed in a gray shade.

The 2-minute long trailer conveys the idea that Michael is a gritty, dramatic, brutal action film with a lovely love story and chic production design. The movie will hit theatres on 3rd Feb in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam. The trailer somewhat has a KGF feel to it with typical gangster cars and retro clothing.

The film is directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi, the movie has Divyansha Kaushik as the female lead. Vijay Sethupathi, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ayyappa Sharma, Varun Sandesh, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and others played pivotal roles in this romantic action drama. Produced by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Karan C Productions LLP, the movie has Sam CS as music director.