KANTARA MOVIE REVIEW

Mind blowing! Dhanush reviews Kannada film Kantara, calls it 'a must watch'

Kantara movie review by celebs: Expressing their love for this extraordinary tale, Rana Daggubati and Dhanush went on to their social media to praise the film. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 01:35 PM IST

Mind blowing! Dhanush reviews Kannada film Kantara, calls it 'a must watch'

New Delhi: After creating a rage in the Kannada version Hombale films' 'Kantara' has finally opened its door to the mass audience with its pan-India release today. Ever since the audience encountered this intriguing tale, it has started to spread its charm all over the nation. While the film has been immensely praised by the audience and the critics, it has been gaining a lot of love from celebrities as well. After renowned personalities and celebrities like Anil Kumble, Anil Kumble, Prashanth Neel, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and more, now two of India's favourite superstars, Dhanush and Rana Daggubati are blown away after watching the film. 

While expressing their love for this extraordinary tale, Rana Daggubati and Dhanush went on to their social media to praise the film. Dhanush wrote: Kantara .. Mind blowing !! A must watch .. Rishab Shetty , you should be very proud of yourself. Congratulations hombale films .. keep pushing the boundaries. A big hug to all the actors and technicians of the film. God bless

Actor Rana Daggubati watched Kantara and tweeted: Kannada’s @shetty_rishab and @hombalefilms are on what an extraordinary film #Kantara is!! Congratulations to each and everyone who was part of the film! @shetty_rishab truly inspired!! 

Kantara is a film intended for pure mass entertainment but made with all the heart. The Sandalwood industry has peaked and peaked with an epic tale in Kantara. Kantara is a sumptuous meal that one should not miss. It is a perfect culmination of craft, culture and technical brilliance at display.

It is that rare piece of Southern India that you would have barely witnessed or heard about.  And is worthy of every piece of accolade and appreciation, it is receiving online.

