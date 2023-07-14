trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635434
Mohanlal Drops Pics From Wimbledon Match In London

Mohanlal is gearing up for the shoot of 'Vrushabha'. 

Last Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 03:18 PM IST|Source: IANS

Mumbai: Malayalam star Mohanlal was dressed to the T as he was recently seen attending the Wimbledon match in London.  Mohanlal took to Instagram, where he shared a gamut of pictures.

In the images, he is seen looking dapper in a blue shirt paired with tie and a white shirt. To complete the look he wore rimless glasses.

 

He was seen taking a selfie with Disney Star's president K Madhavan. They were attending the women's singles semi-final match between Elina Svitolina from Ukraine and Czech player Marketa Vondrousova (CZE).

For the caption he just wrote: "Wimbledon." 

On the work front, Mohanlal is gearing up for the shoot of 'Vrushabha'. Director Nanda Kishore, who has worked in the Kannada film industry, will go behind the lens for 'Vrusbhaha'.

