हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aaraattu

Mohanlal-starrer 'Aaraattu' to release in theatres on February 18

Aaraattu trailer gives away the fact that the film will be a proper commercial entertainer with ample amounts of both action and humour.

Mohanlal-starrer &#039;Aaraattu&#039; to release in theatres on February 18

Chennai: Director Unnikrishnan's upcoming Malayalam action entertainer 'Aaraattu', featuring actors Mohanlal and Shraddha Srinath in the lead, is to release worldwide on February 18 this year. Mohanlal, who made the announcement on Instagram on Monday, said, ‘Aaraattu' is all set to hit theatres worldwide from February 18, 2022."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

It was only recently that the team chose to release the trailer of the film, which will have Shraddha Srinath playing an IAS officer.

The film's trailer gives away the fact that the film will be a proper commercial entertainer with ample amounts of both action and humour.

Apart from Mohanlal and Shraddha Srinath, the film will also feature Vijayaraghavan Saikumar, Siddique, Riyaz Khan, Johny Antony, Anoop Davis, Rachana Narayanankutty, Swaswika, Malavika Menon, Neha Saxena and Seetha among others.

The film, which has music by Rahul Raj, has cinematography by Vijay Ulaganath and editing by Shameer Muhammed.

Mohanlal-starrer 'Aaraattu' to hit screens on February 18.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
AaraattuAaraattu release dateAaraattu trailerMohanlalShraddha SrinathMalayali films
Next
Story

Indian cinema has lost one of its gems: Keerthy Suresh reacts to Lata Mangeshkar’s death

Must Watch

PT11M20S

UP Elections 2022: PM Modi's virtual 'Jan Choupal'