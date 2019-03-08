More than 7 million views on Shades of Saaho- Chapter 2

Shades of Saaho –Chapter 2 was released on March 3 on the occasion of Shraddha Kapoor’s birthday. The actress is playing the leading lady in this high budget film and to our surprise, in just 3 days, the one minute video garnered around 6 and a half million views. Presently, Shades of Saaho Chapter 2 has over 7 million views.

In this action-packed video, both Prabhas and Shraddha stole the show. The background score, editing by youngster Nikhil Nadella, who is one among the close friends of director Sujeeth Sign and fights by Kenny Bates have taken the visuals to another level. This second chapter has raised expectations on the film.

Fans have replied to the actors, director, as well as the production house and one of them, wrote, “Enough of the chapter. We are waiting for the teaser and trailer. Please release.” These replies show how excited and impatient are the fans.

'Saaho' will also have an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin, Arun Vijay ,Lal, Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

An UV Creations production, 'Saaho' is produced by Vamsi, Pramod, Vikram and directed by Sujeeth. The film is being filmed at striking locations in, around and outside the country. Music by the awesome trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by the very talented Amitabh Bhattacharya are sure to jazz up our playlists.

Director of photography is Madhie and versatile editor Sreekar Prasad, along with designer Sabu Cyril have done a tremendous job for this film.