'Motherhood is the most challenging and rewarding job I'll ever have' says Kajal Aggarwal 

Chennai: Tamil actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is also mother to a six-month old baby, on Wednesday said that motherhood was the most challenging and rewarding job she`ll ever have.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, in a touching post to her son. Here is the post shared by the actress:

She wrote, "I can`t believe how fast the past six months have gone by or the profound change that has taken place in my life. I`ve gone from a scared young woman holding a wriggling mass on her chest and wondering how she was going to care for it to now fulfilling mommy duties and learning as I go along."

"Of course, balancing full time work and ensuring I never compromise on my time, attention, love, nurturing care for you- is extremely challenging, I wouldn`t want it any other way and I never imagined enjoying, so much, these fleeting moments of babydom!"

"You now roll on the floor, swinging left to right, tummy and back - it seemed to happen overnight. You`ve had your first cold, first bump on the head, first time in the pool, the ocean and you`ve started tasting foods.Your dad and I joke that you`ll be going off to college next week because time is advancing so quickly. You`ve left the helpless newborn you were such a short time ago, behind already!"

"I`m in awe of how you take in each little moment of life and often overwhelmed at the great responsibility God has blessed me with, being your mother! It`s as they say, the most challenging and rewarding job I`ll ever have. Happy half way to 1, my love, my baby Neil."