MS Dhoni’s production house Dhoni Entertainment announces its first feature film in Tamil

Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wife Sakshi Dhoni's production house Dhoni Entertainment announced its first feature film in Tamil language.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 12:45 PM IST|Source: IANS

Chennai: Cricket legend Mahindra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni’s production house Dhoni Entertainment, which is getting into mainstream film production, will make its first feature film in Tamil. The production house has also announced that it intends to make films in all mainstream languages across India. 
 
Besides Tamil, Dhoni Entertainment is in talks with multiple filmmakers and script writers to create and produce exciting and meaningful content across genres including science fiction, suspense thriller, crime, drama, and comedy. It may be recalled that Dhoni Entertainment has already produced and released the popular documentary, the ‘Roar of the Lion’, which was based on the IPL matches played by the Chennai Super Kings. 
 
"Women's Day Out", a short film about Cancer awareness, was also produced by the production house. 
 
In a statement, Dhoni Entertainment said that the cricketer shared an exceptional bond with the people of Tamil Nadu and that it was looking to strengthen this extra special relationship even further by producing its first film in Tamil. 
 
The film, which would be a family entertainer, had been conceptualised by Sakshi Singh Dhoni, the Managing Director of Dhoni Entertainment, the production house said and added that it was to be directed by Ramesh Thamilmani, who has also authored `Atharva - The Origin`, a new age graphic novel. The cast and crew of the film will be announced shortly. 
 
"From the moment I read the concept written by Sakshi, I knew it was special. The concept was fresh and had all the potential to be a fun-filled family-entertainer. I am honoured and very grateful for this opportunity to develop this really fresh concept into a feature film story and to be directing the film as well," said Ramesh Thamilmani, the director. 

He added, "All of us are excited to kick-start this journey and bring this special film to life for the audience to watch and enjoy."

Dhoni Entertainment Business Head Vikas Hasija said, "Post Pandemic, the business of mainstream films in India has become a singular entity. The boundaries are blurred and there is no regional cinema vs Hindi cinema debate anymore. As more Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films are equally celebrated in the North, Dhoni Entertainment does not want to limit itself as a single-language production house.

"Our priority is to reach our Indian audiences in every nook and corner of our country, through meaningful stories. Though our first film will be originally made in Tamil, it will be released in multiple languages." 

