topStoriesenglish2585386
NewsEntertainmentRegional
NAATU NAATU

Naatu Naatu Singer Rahul Sipligunj Greeted By Huge Crowd As He Arrives In Hyderabad- Watch

Naatu Naatu singer Rahul Sipligunj received a warm welcome in Hyderabad as he arrived from the US after attending the Oscars 2023.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 10:38 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Naatu Naatu Singer Rahul Sipligunj Greeted By Huge Crowd As He Arrives In Hyderabad- Watch

Hyderabad: `Naatu Naatu` singer Rahul Sipligunj arrived in Hyderabad a while ago to a grand welcome by his fans at the airport. Upon arrival, he was greeted by a huge crowd of fans and media persons. A sea of fans gathered at the airport to shower their love on the singer. He was welcomed with a gigantic garland as fans cheered for him in excitement and pride.  

The actor made sure to greet his fans through the sunroof of his car. Earlier, in the day, Ram Charan was also greeted by hundreds of his fans as he reached Hyderabad airport. Several images and videos circulated online show Ram Charan being showered with flower petals by the sea of fans. 

`Naatu Naatu` was the first Telugu song to be nominated in the `Original Song` category at the Oscars. It won the award trumping big names such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were also present at the big event. 

The lyrical composition by MM Keeravani, high energy rendition by singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava, unique choreography by Prem Rakshith, and lyrics by Chandrabose are all the elements that make this `RRR` mass anthem a perfect dance craze.  

Live Tv

Naatu NaatuRahul SipligunjNaatu Naatu awardRahul Sipligunj welcome in IndiaRRRnaatu naatu oscarRam Charan

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey helpless in front of earthquake and flood
DNA Video
DNA: When Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was born in 1977
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government has given a new 'right' to consumers
DNA Video
DNA: Big disclosure on illegal mining of 'Black Diamond' in Jharkhand
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle