Naga Chaitanya breaks his silence on divorce rumours with Samantha, calls 'it painful'

New Delhi: South star Naga Chaitanya and Family Man 2 actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce rumours have been doing the rounds for quite some time. Ending days of silence, Naga finally spoke his heart out.

In his recent interview with Baradwaj Rangan for Film Companion South, Naga Chaitanya broke his silence and reacted to how rumours about his personal life are hurting him. He said, "Initially, yes, it was a little painful. I was like 'why is entertainment heading this way?' But after that, what I've learned is that in today's age, news replaces news."

Adding more, Naga said, "It doesn't stay in people's minds for too long. The actual news, the news that matters, will stay. But the superficial news, the news that is used to create TRPs, is forgotten. Once I made this observation, it stopped affecting me."

He also stated that he likes to keep his personal life 'personal'. "I think from a very early time in my career, I sort of kept my personal life personal and my professional life professional. I never mixed the both. I've always had this habit that I learned from my parents as I was growing up, I always noticed once they came home, they never spoke about work. And when they went to work, their personal life was never diluting into work. It was a very nice balance that they maintained, which I always observed."

For the unversed, the rumours of ChaySam divorce (their fans call them that) gained ground after Sam dropped Akkineni (her surname) from social media handles.

On the work front, she made her digital debut with Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'The Family Man Season 2' which earned her immense love and appreciation. She even bagged the Best Actress (Series) award for her performance as Raji in The Family Man Season 2 at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2021.

Naga, on the other hand has Love Story with Sai Pallavi up for release today.