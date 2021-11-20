हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Naga Chaitanya

Naga Chaitanya returns to Instagram weeks after split from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, posts about ‘love letter to life’

South star Naga Chaitanya is finally back on Instagram. The actor was away from the social media since he announced his separation with wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. 

Naga Chaitanya returns to Instagram weeks after split from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, posts about ‘love letter to life’
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: After a long break of over a month, south star Naga Chaitanya has finally made his way back to Instagram on Saturday. 

Post his separation announcement from wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Chay had been away from Instagram since October 2. However, the actor was active on micro-blogging site Twitter. 

Finally, after being away from social media for such a long span, Naga Chaitanya is finally back with a fresh post.

 

He wrote, “A love letter to life .. thank you @officiallymcconaughey for sharing your journey .. this read is a green light for me .. respect sir !”

Naga Chaitanya shared the details of the book which he is currently reading right now. He also revealed that it’s a book by Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey’s memoir, Greenlights.

For the unversed, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split a few days back on social media by sharing identical posts. 

 

The rumours of ChaySam divorce (their fans call them that) gained ground after Sam dropped Akkineni (her surname) from social media handles. 

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met on the set of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and dated for a while. The couple tied the knot in Goa on October 6, 2017, followed by a Christian wedding on October 7, 2017, respectively.

On the work front, she made her digital debut with Manoj Bajpayee starrer 'The Family Man Season 2' which earned her immense love and appreciation. She even bagged the Best Actress (Series) award for her performance as Raji in The Family Man Season 2 at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2021.

Naga's film Love Story with Sai Pallavi was released on September 30, 2021.

 

 

