naga chaitanya divorce

Naga Chaitanya's BIG confession on ex-wife Samantha, says 'he looks best with her on-screen'!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their split on social media by sharing identical posts last year.

Naga Chaitanya&#039;s BIG confession on ex-wife Samantha, says &#039;he looks best with her on-screen&#039;!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: It has been a few months since Samanta Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation, breaking a million hearts. The buzz around their relationship continues to make news, as fans still hope to someday see their favourite duo together. 

Well, what might sound like a pleasant respite to fans and well-wishers is that Naga Chaitanya in one of his recent interviews with Bollywood Hungama admitted that he feels he looks best with Samantha Ruth Prabhu on-screen. 

Naga was asked to name an actress he shares best his on-screen chemistry with, and he took his ex-wife Samantha's name. 

When Naga Chaitanya was asked which Bollywood actresses he would like to work with, he said Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt and added, "I love their performances. So if I ever get an opportunity I would love to share screen space with them in some way."

A few days back Samantha and Naga were trending online, after the former deleted her separation post from her social media handle. 

Earlier in October last year, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split on social media by sharing identical posts. 

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met on the set of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and dated for a while. The couple tied the knot in Goa on October 6, 2017, followed by a Christian wedding on October 7, 2017, respectively.

 

