Naga Shaurya Turns Real-Life Hero, Confronts Abusive Man Who Slapped His Alleged Girlfriend On Road - Video Goes Viral

Naga Shaurya Viral Video: South actor will be next seen in Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi. 

Edited By:  Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 11:15 AM IST|Source: IANS

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Naga Shaurya became a real-life hero as he came to the rescue of a girl who was slapped by her boyfriend in public. The actor, who is seen fighting for women's rights in his movies, donned the role of a real-life hero as he confronted a man in the middle of a busy road in Hyderabad for abusive behaviour with his girlfriend.

A video clip of the actor is doing rounds on social media in which he is seen repeatedly telling the man to apologise to his girlfriend for slapping her.

Naga Shaurya, who was going in the car, noticed a man slapping a girl in the middle of the road, stopped and went to the man and asked him to apologise to her. As the man said: "She is my lover,", Naga Shaurya said: "She could be your lover, it doesn't mean you can misbehave like this. Why did you slap her on the road? Say sorry to her."

The actor received support from the passers-by, who too asked the man to apologise to his girlfriend. The video of the entire incident, shared by a netizen on Twitter, has gone viral.

Many Twitter users hailed the actor for raising his voice against the abusive behaviour of the man. On the work front, Naga Shaurya will be next seen in "Phalana Abbayi Phalana Ammayi". The movie will be released in theatres on March 17.

Directed by Srinivas Avasarala, the movie features Malvika Nair as the leading lady.

