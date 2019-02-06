हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Naga Shourya

Naga Shourya to play lead in Sukumar's next?

The '1: Nenokkadine' director is joining hands with popular producer Sharat Marar for his next project.

Naga Shourya to play lead in Sukumar&#039;s next?

New Delhi: Sukumar is known for his writings which are just so beautiful and heart touching. The director has scaled heights after 'Rangasthalam' became a blockbuster hit all over. The director, after a debacle like 'One Nenokkadine', has taken time to come up with a story like 'Rangasthalam'. In recent times, he also came forward to help his associate directors who have been working with him for a long time.

From the latest that we hear, the director is joining hands with producer Sharat Marar who is known for producing films like 'Sardar Gabbar Singh' and others. Kasi Vishal, the associate director who worked with Sukumar is all set to launch his first directorial project. The film will be jointly produced by Sukumar Writings and North Star Entertainments respectively.

As per reports, Naga Shourya will be playing the lead role in this film. The actor’s last film 'Narthanasala', released last year, had failed in living up to the expectations of the audience. 

Shourya played a bisexual in 'Narthanasala' and it was definitely an experiment. And though he has done barely few movies in his career so far, Shourya’s career has been shaped in such a way that he has been tasting success with every alternate films. If one happens to be a hit, the other one fails to impress. Nonetheless, his career will be decided according to the scripts he is going to choose.

Details about the cast and technicians aren’t revealed yet and an annoucement surrounding further details is expected soon. 

Naga ShouryaSukumarNaga Shourya filmRangasthalam1: NenokkadineKasi Vishal
