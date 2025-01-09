Nagabandham: Makers To Unveil 'Rudhra' From The World Of Wonders On THIS Date

New Delhi: Lakshmi Ira & Devansh, in association with Abhishek Nama and Thunder Studios, are all set to introduce the 'Rudhra' from the world of wonders 'Nagabandham' in an exciting new video which will release on 13th January 2025.

Set to be one of the most awaited spectacles of 2025, the film promises an immersive experience that fuses mystery, mythology, and adventure.

The poster teases an intriguing narrative, with a lone figure standing before a massive, intricately carved doorway illuminated by a mysterious golden light. This visually arresting image hints at the secrets and ancient treasures concealed within.

Have A Look At The Post:

Adding to the excitement, the poster announces the introduction of Rudhra on 13th January, marking the unveiling of a pivotal character destined to leave an indelible mark on the cinematic landscape.

Abhishek Nama, who is at the helm as writer, director, and screenplay creator, crafts a rich narrative steeped in ancient lore. Produced by Kishore Annapureddy Nagabandham is co-produced by Tarak Cinemas.

The film will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam catering to audiences across India.