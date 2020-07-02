हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Namrata Shirodkar

Namrata Shirodkar shares lockdown diaries with her 'two big boys' - Mahesh Babu and son Gautam

Namrata is an avid social media user and is a doting mother to her two children, Gautam and Sitara. She keeps sharing videos and pictures of her kids on the photo-sharing website.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@namratashirodkar

Hyderabad: Actress Namrata Shirodkar shared moments from her lockdown diaries with her "two big boys" - her husband Mahesh Babu and son Gautam.

In a picture that Namrata has shared, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, along with Gautam, is seen in the swimming pool.

"Figuring their next move! Lockdown diaries with my two big boys... time well spent... #happiness #gratitude #love," Namrata captioned the image.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Recently, Namrata shared a hilarious video of "conjuring" happening in their house. In the black-and-white video she posted on Instagram, daughter Sitara can be seen walking around the house with her hair falling in front of her face.

Namrata and Mahesh welcomed their first born Gautam in 2006. Daughter Sitara was born in 2012.

