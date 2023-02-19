Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Death Reason? Grandson of NTR, Dies at 39 - What led to Popular Actor-Politician’s Demise

NEW DELHI: Actor-politician Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, the grandson of NT Rama Rao, died at the very young age of 39 on Saturday. His sudden demise has sent shockwaves and several Tollywood celebrities and political figures, including KCR, N Chandrababu Naidu, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K and top actors like Allu Arjun and Chiranjeevi Konidela paid their condolences.

According to reports, the actor breathed his last at Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences in Bengaluru, where he was admitted on January 27 after he had suffered a massive cardiac arrest. He was 39. His death has plunged the family of legendary actor and former chief minister NT Rama Rao into a pall of gloom.

Condolences Pour In

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao expressed shock over the actor`s death and conveyed condolences to his family members. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed grief over the death of Taraka Ratna, grandson of legendary actor and former chief minister N.T. Rama Rao. He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

Former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock and grief over the death of Taraka Ratna. Efforts made to revive Taraka Ratna, prayers of family members, fans and treatment by the expert doctors did not yield results, said Naidu.

Tarak Ratna’s Family Background

Born on February 22, 1983, Tarak Ratna, was the grandson of NT Rama Rao, the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and founder of the TDP. He was also the cousin of popular actors Junior NTR and Kalyan Ram. In 2002, under the direction of A Kodandarami Reddy, Ratna made his acting debut in 'Okato Number Kurraadu'. Since then, he has played lead roles in various Telugu movies. In 2022, he also made his OTT debut with the web series "9 Hours." Nandamuri acted in several films as the lead actor. His role as the antagonist in Amaravathi (2009) was widely appreciated. Nandamuri is survived by his wife and their daughter.

What Led To Nandamuri Taraka Ratna’s Death?

According to those close to the late actor, he was taken to the hospital after suffering a severe heart attack at a political event on January 27 in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh. He had collapsed while participating in the launch of the state-wide 'padayatra' of TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh, according to the news agency PTI.

He was then transferred to Bengaluru for further treatment at the Narayana Hrudayalaya after receiving initial care in Andhra Pradesh, the agency added. Nandamuri, who is survived by his wife and their daughter, had earlier collapsed during a rally in January. The late actor was the grandson of Telugu actor and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, N T Rama Rao. After his debut in `Okato Number Kurraadu` (2003).

His sudden death at a time when he was well on the track to success as an actor and has become active in politics has left his family, fans and the entire southern film fraternity in a state of shock and triggered speculations about what possibly led to his demise.

Those close to him say that the Taraka Ratna had no bad habits. However, his death due to cardiac arrest has come as a big surprise to everyone. Tarak, who preferred to live a private life, was a fitness freak, who used to hit the gym and did regular exercises to keep in shape. The actor had no bad addictions. However, it has emerged that he was under mental and physical stress.

Some others say that he probably collapsed due to sunstroke. He had apparently become a little careless about his health and determined to make the political event a success. The brave actor fought to the death for over 20 days and finally lost the battle at the age of 39.

For thousands of his fans and family, the void created by his sudden demise will be hard to fill.

RIP, Nandamuri Taraka Ratna!