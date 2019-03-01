Nani and team wrap up the shoot of Jersey

It’s a wrap for Nani’s Jersey. After the last shot of the film, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share the news. He clicked a selfie with the team, shared it and wrote, “After the last shot #Jersey.” (sic) The team looks happy and confident about winning the hearts of the audience. In the photograph, one can also see director Gowtham Thinnauri and actor Satyaraj posing for the picture. Satyaraj is playing a key role in the film.

Jersey has Shraddha Srinath as the leading lady and is all about the life of a cricketer named Arjun, who wants to do something big in his life and that too, at the age of 36. How he overcomes the hurdles in his life is what the film is about. This flick also has Brahmaji, Subbaraju, Posani Krishna Murali, Rahul Ramakrishna, Ronit Kamra and others in supporting roles. While Anirudh Ravichander has composed the tunes, editing of the film will be done by Naveen Nooli. Sanu Verghese has cranked the camera while Surya Devara Naga Vamsi has produced it under Sithara Entertainments production banner.

Jersey will release in the month of April and the expected date is 29th. So now, as the film is wrapped up, Nani will take a short break and then resume with work. He will begin shooting for Gang Leader, his upcoming film for which he has teamed up with Vikram Kumar of Manam, 24 and Hello fame. In this film, Nani will be playing the leader of a gang and will have five heroines.